Spokane Valley man allegedly stabs multiple people, dog

According to Spokane Valley Police Department, a man started stabbing people after he was seated at a table reading a bible.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies, and a Liberty Lake Police Officer responded to the 3500 block of North Velox after reports of an, armed man with a large knife started stabbing people inside a Spokane Valley home on Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened around 10:05 a.m. when police identified the suspect as 43-year-old James D. Neill who stabbed three other adults and one 4-year-old child, police said.

According to a press release from Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, Neill was seated at the table, reading a bible just before this violent assault.

Gregory said Neill suddenly and without warning got up, armed himself with a large “butcher” type knife, and walked up behind the V1-first victim who was a man in his 60s. According to police, from behind, Neill ran the dull side of the blade across the front of the victim’s throat.

Gregory said the victim believed Neill tried to kill him and said Neill didn’t say anything during the assault. The victim broke free and ran out of the back door as he yelled for help to warn the others inside, according to the press release.

According to Gregory, the second victim was another man in his 40s who exited a bedroom after hearing the commotion and said the Neill was making stabbing motions.

Gregory said the second victim tried to disarm Neill, but had his arm slashed during the argument.

According to Gregory, the second victim found Neill was already attempting to break into the bedroom door where a woman in her 50s and a young child were located in.

According to the press release, Neill stabbed the child in the upper torso as the third victim pleaded for Neill to stop.

The second victim entered the room and hit Neill several times with the crowbar, with one strike possibly breaking the knife, Gregory said.

Neill eventually gained possession of the crowbar and fled the residence in a stolen car from the first victim, according to Gregory.

At some point during the assault, police said Neill slashed the back of a small dog. Spokane Regional Animal Protection Service was advised, and medical attention was provided, according to the press release.

At approximately 10:35 am., A Deputy observed Neill still driving the stolen car northbound on Bruce Rd. south of Peone.

Police said they continued the pursuit as they approached Hwy. 2. Eventually, the stolen vehicle spun out of control, went into the ditch on the side of the road, and rolled onto its top, according to Gregory.

Gregory said he broke out a window, exited, and fled on foot as Deputies yelled, ordering him to stop, advising he was under arrest.

A short time later, police said Neill finally went to the ground and surrendered. He was taken into custody without further incident, Gregory said.

Gregory said the other adult victims involved in the incident did not require hospitalization. All, including the dog, are expected to recover from their injuries, according to the press release.

The stolen car was seized pending a search warrant, Gregory said.