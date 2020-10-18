Two juveniles arrested, victim in stable condition after South Hill shooting

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the victim was meeting up with the suspects to purchase a vape pen.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two juveniles were arrested on Sunday after a man was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The victim is still hospitalized but he is now in stable condition.

The shooting happened at 2:35 p.m. Sunday on Spokane's South Hill near the intersection of East 55th Avenue and South Crestline Street.

Spokane Police Department officers were the first to arrive at the scene and found the 19-year-old man in a red Toyota Camry with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to a press release from Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory.

Police immediately started life-saving measures and applied a chest seal to his injury, Gregory said.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office believed the victim was taken into emergency surgery at a nearby hospital with possible life-threatening wounds.

According to Gregory, the victim met the two 16 and 17-year-old suspects on the side of the road to purchase a vape pen. Gregory could not disclose how the individuals first got in contact with each other.

The victim remained in the vehicle as the suspects approached the car, according to the release.

Gregory said soon after, one of the suspects pulled out gun and demanded the victim’s car and money. The victim thought the gun was fake and started to drive away when he heard at least one gunshot and felt pain in his upper body.

Gregory said when the victim realized he was shot, he stopped the car on 55th Avenue near Crestline Street and called 911. The victim got help from citizens and a doctor who happened to live in the area until police arrived, Gregory said.

According to investigators, witnesses reported seeing two people run away from the car.

Gregory said the suspects' names were obtained during the investigation and they were located at a home in the 6100 block of South Pittsburg.

"In this case, there were several things that helped us identify the suspects," he told KREM. "I think the victim was in pretty rough shape initially so I don't think it came specifically from him."

A search warrant was obtained for the home on Pittsburg.

"It is really scary because they look just like regular kids," a neighbor said. "I would have never expected this."

At least five police vehicles surrounded the house at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. They were there for about eight hours, he said. The parents have not left the house at all.

"If I went through that with my 17-year-old son, I would not go to work the next day", the neighbor added. "This is not the norm in this neighborhood, so they must be...I don't even know."

Gregory said during the search, detectives found a semiautomatic handgun of the same caliber of the spent casings recovered at the scene. He could not disclose who the weapon was registered to.

Police have not released the names of the suspects or the victims because they are juveniles. Both suspects are charged with first degree assault and first degree robbery.

The suspects were not charged with attempted murder because that is much more difficult to prove, according to Gregory.

"If you look at the sentencing guidelines, assault first degree compared to attempted first degree or attempted second degree murder, the assault first degree can carry a higher sentence," he told KREM 2's Morgan Trau.

The prosecutors will decide if they will be charged as juveniles or adults, he added.

They've been booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Both suspects are expected in court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.