Two people shot outside their home in Spokane Valley, suspects still at large

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot multiple times in the driveway of their Spokane Valley home near 8th and Havanna Street, according to deputy Stockman with the Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office.

The victims were standing in their driveway when another group showed up, Stockman said. The group then fired multiple shots at the victims after "words were exchanged," he said.

The suspects are still at large, but deputies believe it was a targeted incident, and there is no danger to the public, Stockman said.

The victims are still in the hospital receiving treatment for their injuries, according to Stockman. Major Crimes investigators with the Sheriff's Office will be investigating for several more hours.