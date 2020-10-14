One person dead, another injured after Spokane rollover crash near Ferris High School

Spokane police said the crash is now considered a criminal investigation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person has died after a rollover crash on the South Hill late Tuesday night, according to Spokane Police Ofc. John O'Brien.

At least one other person was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, O'Brien said.

Spokane police said the crash is now considered a criminal investigation.

All lanes of Regal Street are now open after they were closed for hours due to the crash near Ferris High School.

Spokane police on scene told KREM a car was driving recklessly through neighborhoods on the South Hill on Tuesday night and ran a stop sign when it hit another car going southbound on Regal Street.

The driver also hit a power pole, cutting out power to some in the area on Wednesday morning. Avista crews say all outages as a result of the crash have been repaired.