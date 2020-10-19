Possibly armed domestic violence suspect wanted in Adams County

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Jerry Stromberg, 62, is wanted for assault domestic violence with threats to kill.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted domestic violence suspect.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department said Jerry Stromberg, 62, is wanted for assault domestic violence with threats to kill.

The sheriff’s office said he frequents the Othello area of Adams County and Moses Lake. He was last seen leaving the area of the incident in a dark colored SUV.

Stromberg is also known to have firearms, according to the sheriff’s department.