Charges pending against Moses Lake animal abuse suspect

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Charges are pending against a suspect in an animal abuse case in Moses Lake.

On Sunday evening, the Moses Lake Police Department posted on Facebook saying they were investigating a case of alleged animal abuse after a video started circulating on social media. The video was sent to officer so they could begin investigating.

The video shows a man repeatedly punching a dog in the backyard of a home. Another dog is also seen running away from the man. After the man stopped hitting the dog, he goes back inside a home. The video appears to be taken from over a fence without the man’s knowledge.

About a half hour after police posted that they were looking into the matter, they said a dog in the video was safe and taken into custody. They said charges are pending against a suspect.

“We understand how sensitive this topic is, as we are also animal lovers, and most of us, pet owners,” police said in the Facebook post.

At the time of the post, police said they could not comment on all aspects of the case.

Moses Lake police said even when animal control is not on shift, the department takes animal abuse seriously.