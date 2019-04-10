HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a person who abandoned six rabbits at the Kootenai Humane Society in Hayden earlier this week.

By the time staff showed up, one of the rabbits was found dead. They're not entirely sure how it died, but the sheriff's office said they suspect exposure to the cold may be to blame.

The sheriff’s office said this violates the state’s animal abuse laws. It's common that dogs and cats will be left outside this shelter, but rabbits are rare, authorities said. No matter the animal, the sheriff's office said these are cases they don't shy away from. Abandoning an animal is a misdemeanor and could result in jail time or fines.

Anyone who needs to surrender an animal can call the Humane Society or show up during their normal hours. Authorities said they're willing to point people in the right direction.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

