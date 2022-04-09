One in serious condition following shooting in North Spokane overnight

The suspected shooter has been arrested.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is in serious condition after being shot at a home on the 2900 block of E Queen in Spokane early Saturday morning.

According to Spokane Police, a woman called 911 around 12:45 a.m. to report her friend had been shot. When police arrived they found a man with two gunshot wounds.

The suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle. Both the witness and the victim said they knew the shooter.

Around 1 a.m. police arrested 36-year old Dan Utter. The gun involved in the shooting was found and the vehicle was taken into evidence.

Utter has been arrested and charged with First Degree Assault.

The victim is still in the hospital recovering. He is in serious but stable condition.

This is one of two violent shootings in less than one hour overnight. The second was outside of Lucky's Irish Pub. Two people were killed, one is still in the hospital following that shooting.

Spokane Police say the shootings are unrelated.