One person arrested following fatal drive by shooting outside Downtown Spokane bar.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning outside Lucky's Irish Pub. Two people killed, One person is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were killed, one person is in the hospital with serious injuries following an overnight drive by shooting outside a Downtown Spokane bar. Police have arrested the suspected shooter.

Spokane Police began receiving 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Initial reports said that there was a fight and multiple gunshots outside Lucky's Irish Pub on W. Sprague Ave.

According to Spokane Police, they arrived on scene and located three shooting victims. People were starting to come out of the bar and leave the area.

Two of the victims, a man and a woman, had been standing outside the bar when the shooting began. The third victim, was a taxi driver parked east of the bar.

After and initial investigation police said the shooting was done by a single vehicle driving down Sprague Ave. Spokane police released a description of the suspects vehicle.

Later Washington State Patrol identified a car with a similar description outside of the city and pulled them over. The driver was arrested without incident.

One suspect is in custody for three counts of drive-by shooting. The identity of the suspected shooter has not been released at this time.

Two of the three victims were killed, one person is still in the hospital in stable condition with serious injury.