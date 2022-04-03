Man suffers life-threatening wound after drive-by shooting

No suspect has been identified at this time, but police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting early this morning, according to a press release from the Spokane Police Department.

At approximately 2 a.m., police responded to a call that someone had been shot near Maxwell Avenue in North Central Spokane.

Officers found a young man who said he had been lying on the couch when he heard gunshots from outside. The officers began life-saving measures on the man until the Spokane Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) took over care.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound.

This incident is being actively investigated by SPD’s Major Crimes Unit but does not seem to be random, according to the press release. No suspects have been definitively identified or arrested, but police believe it may be gang-related and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.