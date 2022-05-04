"That's clearly alarming": How you can help Spokane Police crackdown on recent shootings

Spokane police have responded to four shootings in the past two weeks. Now, the department is looking to crackdown on situation before it gets worse.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the last two weeks, Spokane police responded to four different shootings. The department is worried it could get worse if Spokane doesn't take a stand.

Data from SPD shows a total of 40 shootings (18 drive-bys & 22 other) in Spokane from Jan. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. This total does not reflect the four recent shootings.

In the same time frame last year, Spokane had 34 total shootings (10 drive-by & 24 other). That's a nearly 18% increase.

Cpl. Nick Briggs said this an alarming trend and SPD needs the community's help to address it.

"We're at 40 already, so at the current pace we will surpass 2021," Briggs said. "That's clearly alarming for everybody and alarming for us."

He said with the increase in shootings, detectives are working continuously to identify those responsible and hold them accountable. Major Crimes Unit handles the most serious crimes including many drive-by shootings. The Safe Streets Task Force also works closely with Major Crimes on gang and drug related crimes.

But, investigators need the community's help to make arrests and solve these crimes.

"We have amazingly talented detectives and investigators, but ultimately, these investigations aren't magic," Briggs said. "We need people to talk to us and provide us information."

According to Briggs, neighbors and witnesses to gang activity or violent crimes are encouraged to do the following:

Report to Crime Check or the Safe Streets Task Force.

Share photos and video (including security footage) if it is safe to do so.

"Whatever little piece of information, it's never too small to call in to just make us aware of it," Briggs said. "It might not be something that we can act on right then and there, but it might play a huge part down the road in the investigation."

He acknowledges there are some who reluctant to speak with police out of fear of retaliation. But he said change can only happen if everyone takes a stand against the violence.

"The way that members of the community can show that this can't be tolerated is by giving us the information that we need to solve those things," Briggs said. "It really is about what are we going to tolerate as a community here in Spokane. And we need everybody to pitch in so that we can get these things resolved."

SPD adds most of these shootings are not random and a occur across Spokane. Most of these shootings are not random and are committed by a small group of people with some type of connection- whether that be a drug or gang connection.