TikTok shooting trend challenge leads to the arrest of five Coeur d'Alene juveniles

Between Feb. 4 and March 29, Coeur d’Alene police said they responded to seven calls where pedestrians, vehicle occupants or vehicles were hit by projectiles.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — At least five area teens are facing criminal charges after allegedly participating in a social media trend, as reported by our partners, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

Coeur d’Alene police said a popular challenge on the social media app TikTok has encouraged users, especially teens and young adults, to shoot gel beads called “Orbeez” at others using airsoft guns.

Many TikTok posts that appear while searching “Orbeez Challenge” show people playing with the colorful gel beads. Other posts, however, show people shooting others with gel-ball guns or airsoft guns filled with Orbeez.

In mid March, two 18-year-olds allegedly fired projectiles from a moving vehicle into a crowd outside the Iron Horse Bar and Grill in downtown Coeur d’Alene, hitting at least three people.

The teens are facing criminal charges, according to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

Police arrested three teens on March 29 after they allegedly fired projectiles at people from a moving vehicle. The teens hit a driver in the head, police said, and hit a pedestrian in the face.

Witnesses reportedly ran after the vehicle and detained the teens until police arrived. The teens were reportedly booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and are facing multiple charges related to the alleged assaults.

Though no serious injuries have been reported in Coeur d’Alene, police said the activity is illegal and violators could face misdemeanor charges, including assault, battery or discharge of a weapon within city limits.

The city ordinance prohibiting the discharge of weapons defines a firearm as any instrument used in the propulsion of shot, shell, bullets or other “harmful objects” by the action of gunpowder, compressed air or springs. This includes air rifles and BB guns.