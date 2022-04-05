Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for information leading to suspected motel shooter's arrest

30-year-old Joshua W. Seth should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the man who police say shot a woman at the Red Top Motel on March 30.

30-year-old Joshua W. Seth is the suspect in the shooting and has not yet been arrested. He is wanted for attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempt to allude.

According to Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives, Seth should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley. When police arrived, they discovered two people were shot at and one was hit.

The person who was hit, a woman who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital and was last said to be in critical condition. Her current condition is not known.

Detectives shut down Trent Avenue for more than five hours. The busy road became part of the crime scene as investigators set down evidence markers.

Drones overhead helped create a sketch of the violent scene.

Anyone with information or tips regarding the shooting is urged to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.p3tips.com . Your name is not required to leave a tip or receive the cash reward.