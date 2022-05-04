Airway Heights police detain suspect after chase with six-month-old baby in the car

The suspect was detained at Sacred Heart Medical Center. The baby is reported to be safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights detained a man at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center after a chase with a six-month-old baby in the car.

The baby was reported to be safe.

According to Airway Heights police, around 8 p.m., units responded to a call that a woman had been shot in the arm at a home near Treeline and First Ave. The caller also said that the man had taken a six-month old baby in a red van headed towards Sacred Heart.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center was briefly placed on lockdown during the standoff. That lockdown has since been lifted.

"Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center was briefly placed on lockdown at the request of the Spokane Police Department. The lockdown has been lifted. Hospital operations were not impacted. We thank Spokane Police for their quick response.” — Providence Eastern WA 😷 (@providence_phc) April 6, 2022

Airway Heights police were pursuing that vehicle and were able to detain the man in the hospital parking lot. The wounded woman was taken to another hospital.

"There are no reported suspects at large, the double shooting remains an active investigation," Airway Heights Police Chief Brad Richmond said. "If there are any witnesses we ask that you call crime check so that investigators can contact you."

At this time, police do not know the connection between the two adults in the shooting. According Airway Heights police, this may be a domestic violence case.