Hit and run incident leaves two people in hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a driver who committed a hit and run that left two people hospitalized.
The incident occurred on Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. when an officer witnessed someone driving recklessly around several other drivers. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of N. Lidgerwood St. and E. Wellesley Ave.
The driver refused to yield to the officer and fled south bound on N. Lidgerwood at a high speed. After blowing through two stop signs, the driver collided with another car at the intersection of N. Lidgerwood and E. Empire Ave. The driver then broke a power pole in half and ended up crashing into a neighbor's yard.
The driver exited the car, leaving two passengers behind and fled the area. The passengers were sent to the hospital and, according to SPD officials, have serious non-life threatening injuries. The driver struck by the suspect only sustained minor injuries.
Major Crimes is on scene and investigating the incident. Police are still searching for the suspect.
SPD urges anyone with knowledge of the suspect's whereabouts to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20057845.