Hit and run incident leaves two people in hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a driver who committed a hit and run that left two people hospitalized.

The incident occurred on Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. when an officer witnessed someone driving recklessly around several other drivers. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of N. Lidgerwood St. and E. Wellesley Ave.

The driver refused to yield to the officer and fled south bound on N. Lidgerwood at a high speed. After blowing through two stop signs, the driver collided with another car at the intersection of N. Lidgerwood and E. Empire Ave. The driver then broke a power pole in half and ended up crashing into a neighbor's yard.

The driver exited the car, leaving two passengers behind and fled the area. The passengers were sent to the hospital and, according to SPD officials, have serious non-life threatening injuries. The driver struck by the suspect only sustained minor injuries.

Major Crimes is on scene and investigating the incident. Police are still searching for the suspect.