North Hauser Lake Road shooting leaves one dead

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A shooting on North Hauser Lake Road in Kootenai County, Idaho left one person dead and another injured.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, one person is in police custody to be determined as a suspect. It is unknown at this time if any other suspects were involved.

Kootenai County police responded to the scene after receiving reports of a structure fire and shooting at a barn on North Hauser Lake Rd. The fire is still active at the barn and police are urging nearby residents to stay in their homes. Roads between Highway 93 and Hauser Lake Rd. have been closed by Idaho State Police.