Kootenai County man shot and killed by stranger, while investigating fire on his property

The Kootenai County Sheriff said a 77-year-old man was shot and killed after spotting fire on his property near Hauser Lake. The suspect is described as transient.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) shared new details on Wednesday about a deadly shooting near Hauser Lake.

The sheriff’s office said Dennis Rogers, 77-years-old from Hauser Lake, was shot and killed while investigating a fire on his own property.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rogers had just finished dinner around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. when he and his wife noticed a fire on their property. Rogers went to check on the fire but did not return

A few minutes later, some people who saw the fire stopped to help. They ended up finding Rogers shot dead.

The Sheriff's Office said they do have a person of interest in custody but are still investigating. They do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene on reports of the fire. When they arrived, KCSO said they were told there had been a shooting with several victims. Deputies were able to rescue two people, but Rogers was found dead.

John S. Hazell, Jr., 55-years-old from Hauser, was injured and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff said he was a neighbor. A third person at the scene was not hurt.

Witnesses told deputies that they had seen a man running from the scene. Shortly after, someone flagged down a deputy and reported seeing a man in a vehicle with a gun, in the area of Prarie Avenue and Pleasant View Road.

When deputies arrived in the area they found the vehicle near an asphalt plant on Prarie Avenue. According to KCSO, deputies took the man into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Adam J. Bennett, 44 years old. Deputies say he is transient. He has been booked into the Kootenai County jail for two active warrants but additional charges are expected to be filed.

KCSO said Bennett has been arrested in Kootenai County 5 times for warrants from other counties.

Sheriff Bob Norris said they sent out pages for help three times but only two deputies responded. The Sheriff said it has been difficult to find help because of staff shortages.