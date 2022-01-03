Man pronounced dead after being hit by car on E. Sprague

The driver, 47-year-old Jaguar Pierre, was arrested after police determined she showed signs of being under the influence.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has been reported dead after being hit by a car near 4110 E. Sprague Ave.

Officers performed CPR on the victim before being joined by first-responders. Despite their efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver, 47-year-old Jaguar Pierre, remained on scene to talk with police. Officers discovered that Pierre was driving westbound on E. Sprague before colliding with the victim. Officers determined that Pierre showed signs of being under the influence and arrested her for vehicular homicide.

Major crimes arrived and E. Sprague Ave from S. Myrtle St. to S. Havana St. was closed until the scene was processed.

The identify of the victim is still unknown at this time.