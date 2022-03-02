Spokane Police searching for gunman after deadly drive-by shooting on lower South Hill

One person is dead after a possible drive-by shooting on Spokane's South Hill. Spokane Police do not have a description of the suspect or vehicle.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are looking for the gunman wanted in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on the lower South Hill on Wednesday morning.

One person was killed in the shooting. The gunman has not been found.

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. near W 7th Avenue and S Jefferson Street. Spokane police say the person was shot at an apartment complex and found inside one of the units. There are no other victims.

Police have blocked off several streets in the area while they investigate and look for the shooter and vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting.

Police have not released any more details about the shooting or a description of the suspect or vehicle involved.

KREM 2 News is on the scene working to get more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.