Two Lewiston teens charged with attempted first-degree murder

LEWISTON, Idaho — Two teens have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after an incident that occurred in the 600 block of Bryden Drive on Feb. 27, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Lewiston police responded to a call of shots fired at the aforementioned location at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Feb. 27. Upon arrival, police found a man and a young woman with gunshot wounds. Both were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two teenage suspects were found near the scene of the shooting and were taken into custody without incident, according to police.

After an investigation, police discovered that the suspects had planned to shoot the two victims. One of the suspects was able to get a handgun when adults were distracted.

According to the press release, both suspects were sharing the gun while carrying out the crime. One of the teens used the gun to shoot the male victim while the other chased the young woman and shot her at least once.

Once the suspects realized they were out of ammunition, one of them threw the gun at the young woman and fled the scene. The two victims remain in life-threatening condition.

The two teenage suspects were arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Nez Perce County.