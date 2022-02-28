New suspect identified in fatal Spokane Valley robbery from last year

Detectives learned that 22-year-old Simon S. Ben was involved in planning the robbery on Oct. 11., 2021 where Davis was fatally shot.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department has identified a new suspect in the Oct. 11, 2021 shooting in Spokane Valley that took the life of 37-year-old Allyson Davis.

Through the ongoing investigation, detectives learned that 22-year-old Simon S. Ben was involved in planning the robbery on Oct. 11 where Davis was fatally shot.

This afternoon, Spokane police contacted the suspect during an unrelated call for service, notifying Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives. Ben was then transported to the public safety building to be interviewed. He declined to answer questions.

Ben has been booked into the Spokane County Jail for conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree robbery and first-degree murder with a bond set at $1,000,000. According to Spokane Valley police, he is also being held on charges and a Washington State Department of Corrections hold.