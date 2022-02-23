Man arrested after two-hour standoff in Ephrata

The suspect, 52-year-old Glen Bensch, was arrested for suspicion of a DUI and eluding police.

EPHRATA, Wash. — A man was arrested by Grant County deputies on Wednesday after a two-hour stand-off. The incident occurred earlier this afternoon just south of Ephrata.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office’s Facebook page, family members of the suspect, 52-year-old Glen Bensch, reported that he was driving impaired with a needle in his arm. They suspected Bensch had used heroin and methamphetamine prior to driving.

After locating Bensch’s white Kia, the suspect refused to stop, leading to a chase. Bensch continued to avoid police before stopping on private property.

Deputies surrounded the vehicle before beginning negotiations with Bensch. During these negotiations, deputies discovered that the suspect was also wanted out of Colorado for robbery and several other charges. After two hours, Bensch surrendered to police without incident.