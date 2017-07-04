Here are the firework laws for cities across Spokane County

In many areas of Spokane County, illegal possession or use of fireworks can result in infractions of more than $500 for each violation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the Fourth of July holiday coming up on Monday, many people may be planning to light off fireworks to celebrate. However, doing so at the wrong place and time could cost you a fine of more than $500.

Many cities in Washington have banned lighting off and possessing fireworks, including Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma. In several cities across Spokane County, fireworks are illegal, including:

Spokane

Spokane Valley

Liberty Lake

Millwood

Cheney

Unincorporated parts of Spokane County

Fireworks are not illegal across the county, however. In Airway Heights, lighting off fireworks is permitted only on private property between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight on the Fourth of July. Lighting off fireworks in public parks, roadways, sidewalks or other public property is not permitted.

Large flares

Specialty fireworks

Larger devices used in public displays

Firecrackers

Torpedoes

Skyrockets

Roman candles

Bottle rockets

People can receive fines for the illegal possession or use of fireworks ranging from $536 to $1,000 for each infraction, according to Spokane Communications Director Brian Coddington. Possession of illegal explosive devices, including altered legal fireworks, is a felony and could give violators a state or federal charge.

In 2020, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported more than 200 injuries as a result of fireworks. Most of these injures were caused by the throwing and lighting of fireworks.

In addition, WSP reported 360 fires in 2020 due to the use of fireworks, which resulted in a loss of more than $1 million.

Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is asking residents to report fireworks violations if they see them being used or sold illegally. Violations can be reported to Crime Check by calling (509) 456-2233.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.