Cody Johnson, Randy Houser announce Spokane concert date

Country stars Cody Johnson and Randy Houser will perform at Spokane Arena this October.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yet another big concert is coming to Spokane this fall. Country star Cody Johnson announced a stop in Spokane along with special guest Randy Houser.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, October 28 at Spokane Arena. Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, June 10 at TicketsWest.com. Ticket prices range from $48 to $128. There are presales available starting on Wednesday, June 8 for Fan Club members. Other presales on Thursday, June 9 include a venue presale, radio presale, and TicketsWest presale.

Johnson is best known for his number one hit, “Till You Can’t” and other songs like “On My Way to You.”

Houser is no stranger to number one hits, with the songs “How Country Feels” and “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” both topping the charts.

Upcoming Spokane Arena concerts & events

May 13 – For King & Country: What are we waiting for? – The Tour

May 27 – Stars on Ice Tour

June 6 – New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022

June 10 – Kevin Gates & Friends: Summer Smoke Concert

July 25 – Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Tour with Avril Lavigne & Willow

August 9 – Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour

August 21 – Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour

September 2 – Greta Van Fleet: Dreams in Gold Tour

September 13 – Korn x Evanescence: 2022 Summer Tour

September 30 – Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast World Tour with Very Special Guests Trivium

October 13 – Scorpions: Rock Believer World Tour with Special Guest Whitesnake

October 28 - Cody Johnson and Friends

November 9 – The Smashing Pumpkins with Very Special Guest Jane’s Addiction

November 10 – Walker Hayes: Glad You’re Here Tour with Special Guest Parmalee