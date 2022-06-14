Mobile Services team expands library services throughout Spokane County

The mobile library services reach out to customers who are unable to easily visit the 11 libraries in Spokane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Library District (SCLD) has expanded library services with its Mobile Services department and Libraries In Neighborhoods & Communities (LINC) to create the new Mobile Services library vehicle.

Some of the ways Mobile Services reaches out include providing books through the mail, bringing materials into facilities, and visiting communities with LINC.

“Designed with flexibility in mind, LINC delivers a traditional, walk-up bookmobile service with a wide variety of books, DVDs, CDs, and other items for community members to browse and check out," Doug Stumbough, SCLD operations director said in a statement.

People can also borrow materials from the library on wheels, connect to Wi-Fi for their mobile, use a library computer and print their files using the library’s Mobile Printing option.

“One of the greatest values of LINC is that it allows us to regularly bring materials, services, and programming found in our brick-and-mortar locations to neighborhoods and communities in Spokane County that don’t have a library nearby,” Stumbough said.

The LINC mobile library will be at one of many community celebrations, fairs, and events this summer thought the Spokane area.

People are invited to stop by if they see the LINC mobile library in their communities to explore its available materials and resources as well as the mobile library experience. In the fall, LINC will have a regular stop schedule for different communities around the county.