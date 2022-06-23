Here's how you can celebrate the Fourth of July in Spokane

This year there will be four firework displays across the Spokane area. People can also enjoy a Spokane Symphony live concert, food trucks and local vendors.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is set to celebrate America's 246th birthday on July 4. Many residents will be heading to their community festivals for fireworks, fun, food and more.

The Spokane Indians Baseball Club, City of Spokane Parks and Recreation, Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf, and Spokane Symphony are teaming up to bring the Spokane community a spectacular Fourth of July celebration.

Riverfront Park will once again be hosting its famous annual Independence day festivities. This year there will be four firework displays across the Spokane area. People can also enjoy a live concert from The Spokane Symphony at the Pavilion. More than 20 vendors will also be located across the park all day.

The fireworks display places include the following:

Riverfront Park: Fourth of July fireworks display at the Lilac Bowl at 10 p.m. Fireworks will be set off near the clock tower, and viewable from many locations around downtown including the Pavilion.

The Spokane Indians will host the Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium. After the game, the stadium will feature a one-of-a-kind fireworks display.

The Spokane Indians will host the Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium. After the game, the stadium will feature a one-of-a-kind fireworks display. The Dwight Merkel Sports Complex

Ferris High School

Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium

Spokane Symphony Concert at the Spokane Pavilion, with musical director James Lowe will begin at 9 p.m. Seats will be available at the stage during the concert on a first-come-first-serve basis. Lawn chairs and blankets can be set out on the lawn near the pavilion.

During the event, attendees can also enjoy food and drinks from more than 20 local vendors and Riverfront attractions, including the Numerica SkyRide, Skate Ribbon, and the Looff Carrousel. Here is the schedule:

Food trucks and market vendors open at 12 p.m.

The Pavilion will be opening for seating and refreshments at 6 p.m.

Fairchild Air Force Base Honor Guard Presentation of Colors and National Anthem start at 8:50 p.m.

Spokane Symphony in the Pavilion at 9 p.m.

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Parking lots will open at 8:30 pm. The four shows run simultaneously, beginning at 10 p.m. and lasting approximately six minutes. Admission to the events is free.

