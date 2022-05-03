Rapper Nelly to perform at the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair

Nelly will be one of the three artists performing this year at the Spokane Fairgrounds. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Interstate Fair announced rapper Nelly will be one of the three artists performing at the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair.

The announcement comes following Nelly's contested performance at the North Idaho State Fair in 2021.

Nelly will be one of the three artists heading this year at the Spokane Fairgrounds. He will be performing on Thursday, Sep.15 at 7 p.m. at the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

Concert tickets for general admission and golden circle go on sale on Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. through the TicketsWest website. This year’s Fair theme is "All Systems Go."

“The 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair’s Concert Series is going to be out of this world,” Erin Gurtel, Spokane Fair and Expo Center Director, said in a statement.

Nelly performed at the North Idaho State Fair back in August 2021 during a sold-out concert. But leading up to his show, some Kootenai County residents had expressed their opposition to the rapper headlining the 10-day North Idaho State Fair arena events. Specifically, in an email chain titled "Whoa Nelly," individuals expressed they were "appalled by the actions of the fair board in selecting rapper entertainment for the fair," as reported in 2021 by our news partner The Couer d'Alene Press.