News
Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com
Hoopfest
Hoopfest 2023 | Full event coverage
Hoopfest
Room running out at hotels and AirBNBs ahead of Hoopfest
KREM 2's Cody Proctor breaks down how Hoopfest participants can find a place to stay during this year's tournament.
Hoopfest
Hoopfest Association releases brackets for 2023 tournament
With 465 brackets and over 6,000 teams participating in Hoopfest weekend, the 31st year of the event is still the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world.
Hoopfest
Local businesses prepare for Hoopfest
Businesses in Spokane are preparing for the busiest weekend of the year. Some are staying open longer and offering special deals.
Hoopfest
Local businesses can't wait for Hoopfest buzz
The 31st annual Hoopfest takes place this coming weekend and Spokane businesses look forward to a busy weekend
Hoopfest
Hoopfest weekend parking and bus routes
Attendees should anticipate traffic and alternate routes from Friday night to Sunday evening.
Hoopfest
Explaining medical care offered at Hoopfest
Roughly 100 medical experts will be on site ranging from athletic trainers to physicians and nurses.
Hoopfest
Multicare talks about different medical care options available at Hoopfest
Roughly 100 medical experts will be on site ranging from athletic trainers to physicians and nurses.
Hoopfest
Cash Dash scavenger hunt returns for 2023 Hoopfest
Each ball is worth between $25 and $1,500 and people will have the opportunity to find one of 25 mini basketballs with the prizes.
Hoopfest
Cash Dash scavenger hunt returns for 2023 Hoopfest
Each ball is worth between $25 and $1,500 and people will have the opportunity to find one of 25 mini basketballs with the prizes.
Hoopfest
Hoopfest Basketball Tournament still in need of volunteer court monitors
Volunteer court monitors will receive a pack of Under Armour gear, including shoes which will be distributed at the end of the weekend.
Hoopfest
May 30 marks final registration deadline for 2023 Hoopfest
The guaranteed signup passed a few weeks ago, now any team who submits an application on Tuesday will be subject to a $20 fee.
