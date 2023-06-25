California man volunteers at Hoopfest for 6th straight year

About 5 years ago, Carl Melhorn saw a story on KREM 2 where Hoopfest officials were asking for volunteers. After some convincing from his wife, he decided to try it.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The second day of Hoopfest 2023 wrapped up Sunday after a successful weekend, but the preparation and clean up of an event this size needs thousands of volunteers.

This year, however, it seems not all of those volunteers are Spokane locals.

About five years ago, southern California resident Carl Melhorn saw a story on KREM 2 News where Hoopfest officials were asking for volunteers. After some light convincing from his wife, Melhorn decided to give it a try and come to Spokane all the way from California.

For the last six years, Melhorn and his daughter, who lives in Post Falls, have volunteered at the world's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament as a father-daughter bonding experience.

From keeping score to coaching some of the younger Hoopfest participants, Melhorn is deeply involved in one of Spokane's most loved events. He's also loved by many who come downtown for the tournament.

Use the player below to watch his story:

For more Hoopfest coverage, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.