Where to stay cool in Spokane during Inland Northwest's historic heat wave

Cooling centers are opening all around the city to help people escape the extreme heat. Where to get water and cool down around town.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The heat wave hitting the Inland Northwest is especially dangerous for at-risk communities like the elderly or those who are experiencing homelessness. Even those without air conditioning are struggling to stay safe in the extreme heat.

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will be in effect through Thursday, July 1. Temperatures climbed into the triple digits over the weekend and Spokane's temperatures could hit 110 degrees this week. Central Washington could push 115 degrees.

Cooling shelters are popping up all over the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley. Below is a list of cooling centers to help residents make it through forecasted triple-digit temperatures.

Spokane:

The City of Spokane has opened the multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park as a cooling center for the duration of the heatwave. The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can hold up to 72 people. Water will be available at this location.

All Spokane Public Library locations are also available and can accommodate those who need relief from the heat. Those locations have varying hours and are as follows:

East Side, Hillyard, and Indian Trail will be open Tuesday 12 to 8 pm, Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, closed Sunday

will be open Tuesday 12 to 8 pm, Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, closed Sunday South Hill library will be open Monday and Tuesday 10 am to 8 pm, Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, closed Sunday

will be open Monday and Tuesday 10 am to 8 pm, Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, closed Sunday STA Plaza and Northtown Mall will be open Tuesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday and Monday closed

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington has opened five cooling centers around Spokane:

Donna Hanson Haven , located at 24 W. Second Ave, will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk senior citizen populations (men and women).

, located at 24 W. Second Ave, will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk senior citizen populations (men and women). Fr. Bach Haven , located at 108 S. State St., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk men and women over 18.

, located at 108 S. State St., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk men and women over 18. Jacklin Haven , located at 164 S. State St., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk women (only).

, located at 164 S. State St., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk women (only). Beatriz & Ed Schweitzer Haven , located at 9 E 1st Ave., will be designated for vulnerable adults with physical disabilities (men and women).

, located at 9 E 1st Ave., will be designated for vulnerable adults with physical disabilities (men and women). Buder Haven, located at 201 E. 2nd Ave., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk men and women over 18

The Martin Luther King Center has a cooling center open through Thursday at 500 S. Stone Street. Masks must be worn at all times while in the building and residents must stay in the designated Cooling Center area. Snacks and water will be available at this location as well as free WIFI and charging ports. People are asked to bring their own charging cords.

Spokane Valley:

The city has identified where people can go to get out of the heat and in most cases receive water and snacks. The list of current locations includes:

Broadway Elementary located at 11016 E. Broadway Avenue. Beginning Monday, June 28 they will be open from 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. and water and snacks will be available as supplies last. Can accommodate up to 30 individuals.

located at 11016 E. Broadway Avenue. Beginning Monday, June 28 they will be open from 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. and water and snacks will be available as supplies last. Can accommodate up to 30 individuals. Spokane Valley Partners located at 10814 E. Broadway Avenue. Beginning Monday, June 28 they will be open until 7 p.m. and can accommodate up to 35 individuals. Water and snacks will be available as supplies last.

located at 10814 E. Broadway Avenue. Beginning Monday, June 28 they will be open until 7 p.m. and can accommodate up to 35 individuals. Water and snacks will be available as supplies last. Opportunity Presbyterian Church located at 202 N. Pines Road. Beginning Sunday, June 27 this facility will be open from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. and can accommodate up to 15 individuals. Water and snacks will be available as supplies last.

located at 202 N. Pines Road. Beginning Sunday, June 27 this facility will be open from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. and can accommodate up to 15 individuals. Water and snacks will be available as supplies last. Eastpoint Church will have a cooling station Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are located at 15303 E Sprague Ave in Spokane Valley.

All Valley libraries have lifted their 60-minute restriction and people are welcome to come and stay during regular open hours.