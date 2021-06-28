Pullman opens emergency cooling shelter to help people get out of historic heat wave

Pullman Senior Center will serve as an emergency cooling shelter for the city.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman opened an emergency cooling shelter on Saturday for anyone that needs to escape the extreme heat.

The cooling shelter located at the Pullman Senior Center on the City Hall Campus is open from noon to 8 p.m. The shelter is open through Tuesday as of now but could be extended as needed.

A historic heatwave is underway across the Northwest. In the coming days, temperatures will soar to record highs in Washington, Idaho and much of the West Coast. Spokane has the potential to see an all-time record high temperature for the city.

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will be in effect from now until Thursday, July 1. Starting this weekend, high temperatures will climb into the triple digits across the Inland Northwest. Spokane's temperatures could hit 110 degrees early next week and central Washington could push 115 degrees. This weekend’s heat is just the start of what will be about a week-and-a-half of extreme weather.

Here are the preliminary temperatures for Sunday as of 5 pm. All tied or broken records were previously set in 2015. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/ytHHwVYUE9 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 28, 2021

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order last Friday to remove pandemic limitations on the number of people served at publicly owned or operated and nonprofit cooling centers. Mask will still be required for unvaccinated people in the Pullman Cooling Shelter but for those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a mask is not needed.

Valid proof of vaccination is needed to enter without a mask. These include a COVID-19 vaccination card or a letter or other verification from the health care provider.

The shelter does not accommodate pets. Concerned pet owners should make alternate care arrangements for animals.