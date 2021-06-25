Spokane organizations collect donations before the upcoming heat

Meals on Wheels Spokane started a fan drive to help provide seniors with fans during the heatwave. So far, they have delivered nearly 100 fans.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Meals on Wheels Spokane and Catholic Charities Eastern Washington have put a call out looking for donations ahead of the extreme heat.

Meals on Wheels Spokane started a fan drive to help provide seniors with fans during the heatwave. So far, they have delivered nearly 100 fans, according to a Facebook post.

Meals on Wheels Spokane said this year they started distributing the fans in early June so that when the heat approaches, everyone will be able to have access to cool air.

AN UPDATE ON OUR SENIORS AND THE UPCOMING HOT WEATHER We are so touched by all that have expressed their concern for our... Posted by Meals on Wheels Spokane on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

They have also mentioned the Meals on Wheels Spokane staff send fans out constantly with their meal deliveries and will continue throughout the summer.

Meals on Wheels Spokane is also asking people to remember to check on their elderly neighbors during the extreme heat.

Anyone interested in donating a fan is urged to visit the Meals on Wheels Spokane website to donate online or find out how in person.

Catholic Charities Eastern Washington is asking people to help purchase outdoor misters for their courtyard so people can escape the heat, according to a Facebook post.

House of Charity urgently needs your help! A heatwave is coming and our patrons need a way to stay cool and safe. Please... Posted by Catholic Charities Eastern Washington on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Donations can be dropped off at their House of Charity located at 32 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201.

Temperatures are set to soar in the coming days. Many locations will break all-time high-temperature records. It's likely the triple-digit heat sticks around for more than a week across the Inland Northwest.

Excessive heat warnings are in place starting Friday and lasting through Thursday of next week. Friday afternoon will be the first hot day with temps climbing into the mid-90s. Temperatures in Eastern Washington and parts of North Idaho will climb to more than 100 degrees starting Saturday. Central Washington will see temps soar to more than 110 degrees through the weekend and early next week.

Those who do not have access to air conditioning can seek local cooling shelters throughout Spokane.

Shopping malls, libraries and movie theaters are a few places people can go to to get air conditioning.

Many homes across the Pacific Northwest don't have air conditioning. Consider going to a place that does this week. Even going for a few hours can help mitigate the effects from heat stress. pic.twitter.com/WkwPNAHeH1 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 24, 2021

The multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel will also be available to people who need relief from the heat.