PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman has seen its longest stretch of April rain, as Friday marked its 11th straight day of measurable rain.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday was the 11th straight day that Pullman saw measurable rain, with the streak starting on April 3.

This marks the longest streak starting in the month of April, according to the NWS.

Pullman saw rain on Saturday, but it is unclear if the NWS has counted this in their streak.

On Tuesday, April 9, Pullman saw flooding of the south fork of the Palouse River. The flooding caused costly damage to multiple businesses and dwellings along Grand Ave.

The flooding caused Pullman to declare a state of emergency. The flooding is thought to have been caused by rain overwhelming storm drains in the city.

