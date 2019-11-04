PULLMAN, Wash. — During the flooding in Pullman on Tuesday, one of the main concerns was a low pedestrian bridge downtown. It spans the South Fork Palouse River, which of course was running high.

Crews monitored that bridge throughout the night as the waterway below it rose. The rushing waters threatened to flood the bridge, but they never quite got that high.

However, if they had, the bridge was specially designed to handle it, by breaking away rather than simply crumbling under pressure.

Here's how it works. The bridge is normally latched on either side to the pedestrian walkway. If the water reaches a certain height, it pushes buoyant foam underneath the bridge up, un-latching it from the walkway.

The bridge then start to float downstream. But, it's tethered on one end by metal cable. The current then pushes the floating bridge into two poles on the bank of the river, where it rests. Engineers can then tether the other side of the bridge as well, until the water recedes.

When the flooding is over, they un-tether the bridge, and with a crane, lift it up, and lock it back into its original place along the walkway.

This way, they avoid losing and having to completely rebuild the whole bridge.

Pullman City Administrator Adam Lincoln says it's an innovative approach to infrastructure that could save a lot of money.

"There's probably a little bit more of an up-front cost, but the fact that we're able to re-use it and not have to build an entirely new structure is a benefit to the taxpayers," he said.

Another bridge just upriver also breaks away, through from the middle and into two separate pieces, which are each tethered to opposite banks of the river.

Both bridges held up during the flooding Tuesday; their technology was not needed this time around.

On the sides of the bridge, you'll also see another form of flood preparation.

"The other thing that we really have focused on since the floods in the mid-90s [is] putting together a wall that really helps raise the maximum height that the flood level can go to," said Lincoln.

Engineers attached plywood to a fence along the bank of the river in February, getting ready for snow melt.

But these walls, too, ended up being unnecessary for this flood.