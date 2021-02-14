Spokane could see up to six inches of snow on Monday

Moderate and heavy snow is expected to continue on and off through Monday afternoon in Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Here's what you need to know.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow is blanketing Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday after winter weather moved into the area on Valentine's Day.

Heavy snow is expected throughout the region, with some locations picking up more than six inches by the time it comes to an end. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of the Inland Northwest as the snowfall through Monday is creating hazardous driving conditions.

Snow picked up overnight across the Inland Northwest. The increase in intensity allowed the region to pick up a couple inches of fresh snow. Moderate and heavy snow is expected Monday morning and continuing on and off through the afternoon hours.

Four to six inches of snow are expected in Spokane on Monday before warmer weather returns to the forecast.

The Palouse, including Pullman and Moscow, are forecast to see the most snow out of this event, around 5 to 9 inches.