Parts of Sprague Avenue to go from five lanes to three starting Monday

Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Sprague Avenue will go from a five-lane street to three lanes for a six-week period.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who frequently drive Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley need to be prepared to have less room starting Monday.

The city of Spokane Valley will be doing a study on Sprague Avenue as part of the Sprague Avenue Pilot Project. Sprague Avenue will be reduced from a five-lane street down to three lanes for six weeks.

The reason for this reduction? The city will study the impact lane reduction has on motorists, pedestrians and overall traffic. Spokane Valley also has plans for stormwater runoff and crosswalk reduction along a three-block segment of westbound Sprague Avenue between University Road and Herald Road.

Cameras and other monitoring equipment will be set up to study how the lane changes will affect traffic. There will also be a survey available to motorists to give feedback while the project progresses.

If the project's deemed a success, the city will move forward to install a stormwater runoff that will go directly to a treatment plant. The crosswalk would also be shortened for pedestrian safety and a new bus stop would be added to the intersection.

Drivers and pedestrians can access the feedback survey for the lane reduction project between Sept. 19 and Nov. 4.

Additional details for the project can be found here.

