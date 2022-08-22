Opening delayed for Sprague and Barker intersection in Spokane Valley

The opening of the intersection has been delayed as the city works to investigate materials' quality control.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley announced it will not open the Barker Road and Sprague Avenue roundabout on Aug. 20 as planned.

The city has decided to delay the roundabout opening that was scheduled for Aug. 20 to the end of August. The decision was made because the city is investigating potential quality control issues with some of the materials placed in the construction.

The construction project involved replacing the intersection at Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout. Construction first began at the end of June.

Spokane Valley and Spokane County have been working together to improve this intersection and design it in a way that suits the area's growth, according to the city's website.

The city plans to improve the entire corridor from Appleway Avenue to 8th Avenue. The Sprague/Barker intersection is the first of these improvements.

Funding for the project comes from federal grants and developer impact fees and is expected to cost approximately $2.5 million.

The city will keep the public informed about the status and reopening of the project through its social media Facebook page and website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.