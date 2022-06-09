Construction work picks up on Downtown Spokane Stadium

Construction work is underway on the Downtown Spokane Stadium with plans to open it next year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Groundwork for the Spokane Public School's (SPS) new downtown stadium has been laid and construction continues as the district looks forward to its newest addition.

“This is the home stadium for Spokane Public Schools. This is where their home events will be played, whether it be soccer or football,” said Greg Forsyth, the director of capital projects for SPS.

SPS designed the new stadium with students in mind.

“We all know the more people we have in the stands, the more excitement that generates and the more energy and really we want that energy for our high school athletes,” Forsyth said.

The new stadium will hold 5000 people. Plus, it's within walking distance to some high schools, and right on the bus route for others. The goal is to create a fuller, more energized environment.

“One of the things that was important to our school board was that we create better access for all of our students are lower income or higher income,” Forsyth said.

That access and the hometown energy were both missing from the Joe Albi stadium and this new stadium will host more than just high school sports. Once built SPS will hand over promotions and scheduling to the Spokane Public Facilities District (PFD).

“The reason that's important is that they're the professionals," Forsyth said. "That's what they do. And we want this stadium to be an asset for the district and the city.”

Handing off management will save SPS more than $21 million. Plus it will make planning for downtown events like concerts, street fairs, or professional sports easier.

“They're in charge of scheduling all three venues, and so we'll know when there's a conflict or when there's a challenge and we'll be able to communicate that to the people coming to the events,” Forsyth said.

