New program gives Washington State high school students credit for paid work

Schools across Washington State will allow students who are 16 and older to earn elective credits through paid work.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 30% of Washington's students work jobs while attending high school.

Now, schools across Washington State will allow students who are 16-years-old and older to earn elective credits through paid work.

Students will be allowed to earn up to four elective credits through work experience and no more than two of those credits may be earned in a year.

"I mean it's kind of exciting, I think it's something that should be done for a while,” said Daniel Adwale, an employee with Spokane Parks and Recreation. “I know a lot of friends that are working and some people are basically working full job days after school constantly. It's almost something that should've been here a long time."

In a statement, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction says they hope this new program will encourage students to explore different interests they choose for themselves through paid work.



"I think it'll be great for Spokane Public Schools because it provides students an alternative to learn something they might enjoy doing in the future. So, from that class they can find something that interests them and then they can move on,” said Sandra Jarrad, the executive director of communications for Spokane Public Schools.

Employers hope that this encourages more students to go out and apply for jobs.

Jhon Goodwin, the owner of Summit Kitchen, said, "I think it's going to open up the job field quite a bit. As everyone knows there's a challenge to get people in the workforce right now and getting them to stick."

To earn a high school diploma in Washington, students must earn a total of 24 credits.

Seven of those credits are for required electives.

According to Jarrard, a student can work a job to cover one of seven required electives, such as music or PE.

"If I had that option I would be searching around. I would be more exposed at building my resume in high school and job experience would be awesome,” said Nate Clark, a Rockwood Bakery employee.

The paid work experience must be verified by their school to get the credits.

To get verification, each student's school will check employment by reaching out to employers to monitor student progress.

Students who attend Spokane Public Schools will also be required to report what they've learned.

OSPI hopes to have this program in place statewide for the 2023-24 school year.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.