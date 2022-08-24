Spokane Public Schools to vote on installing vape sensors in school bathrooms

The school district says the measure is in response to the 'increase in vaping by students.' The school board will be voting on a decision during today's meeting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vaping will be a hot topic in this evening’s Spokane School Board meeting.

Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will be voting this Wednesday evening on whether or not they will be installing vape sensors in the school bathrooms.

According to the school board’s agenda, with the increase in vaping by students, this recommendation provides for the purchase of vaping sensors to be installed in all secondary schools throughout the district.

If installed, the sensors will sense any vape detected in the bathrooms. An email and text alert will then go out to staff to check the situation. The sensors are also said to link with the school district’s camera system.

A study by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) showed that 2.06 million high school students and 470,000 middle school students report repeated use of tobacco products. Repeated use means a product has been consistently used for more than a month.

The school board will be hosting their meeting at 7 p.m. this evening. The in-person meeting will take place at 200 N. Bernard Street. There is also a Zoom option available.

For more details, visit the Spokane Public Schools website.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information become available.





