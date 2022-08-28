Construction work on north Monroe Street begins Monday

The first phase of the project is scheduled to start Monday, Aug 29. Drivers are encouraged to look for alternate routes as the maintenance begins.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who normally take north Monroe Street in Spokane might want to take a different route starting Monday.

City of Spokane officials said pavement maintenance kicks off Monday, Aug. 29, on north Monroe Street. It will take place between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, just north of the Monroe Street Bridge.

“Monroe is one of our main arterials and keeping it in good shape is part of our six-year street maintenance program,” said public works director Marlene Feist in a press release. “Completing the right maintenance at the right time reduces the amount of costly, major construction needed over time.”

The first phase will start on the northbound lanes (east side), while the southbound lanes will be closed in the second phase (west side). The southbound lanes will be closed around Sept. 21, depending on schedules.

According to officials, the project may see delays due to weather and other unexpected setbacks. Some areas will see new in-depth repairs and new ramps will be installed at intersections for accessibility.

The city is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes in order to avoid delays. If the road is needed to get to your destination, please follow all detours and signs to keep workers and other drivers safe.

