Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet.
Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route.
There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this time.
This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.
