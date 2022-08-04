x
Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane

According to Spokane police, the road is currently closed from Aubrey L White to Pettet.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet.

Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route.

There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

