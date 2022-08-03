x
1 woman dead following Spokane Valley triplex fire

31st and Clinton in Spokane Valley are currently closed.
Credit: Nathan Hyun/KREM
Spokane Valley fire near 31st and Clinton.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One woman is dead following a house fire in Spokane Valley on Wednesday.

The fire started at a triplex on East 31st Avenue and South Clinton Road in Spokane Valley. Crews have successfully knocked down the fire and are working to clean up the area.

31st and Clinton are currently closed.

KREM 2 was able to confirm one woman is dead but was not able to confirm if the woman died as a result of the fire.

Fire crews are still at the scene of the fire and are waiting for Major Crimes Detectives to arrive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

