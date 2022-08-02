Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire

SPD officers said they found out the man was still on fire when he was brought into the hospital. His clothes were reportedly soaked in a "flammable substance."

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane.

SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.

When they arrived, officers said they found out the man was still on fire when he was brought into the hospital. His clothes were reportedly soaked in a "flammable substance," according to SPD.

The man had burns over 30% of his body and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

SPD said Major Crimes is actively investigating the incident and working to determine if other people were involved. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.