Spokane Valley Firefighter who suffered cardiac arrest will not recover from injuries

In a statement SVFD released, firefighter Dan Patterson’s neurological exams show he will not recover.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) released an update on the firefighter who suffered a cardiac arrest on July 21.

Dan Patterson was out on a run after his 24-hour shift, when he felt something was off. After going to Station 2, crew members found him at the front door of the station and immediately began resuscitative efforts. Patterson was then transferred to Sacred Heart Hospital.

According to SVFD, Patterson’s neurological exams show he will not recover.

Patterson has been awarded several times for service to the community, including an incident where he saved a child’s life after seeing them in distress in the Spokane River, according to SVFD.

Since his admission into the hospital on July 21, Patterson’s family and members of the SVFD have been with him throughout his stay. A GoFundMe was started to help the family with any expenses. Over $17,000 have been donated so far.

