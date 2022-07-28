Spokane Valley firefighter in ICU after suffering a cardiac arrest

Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson is in the ICU after suffering from a cardiac arrest while out of his shift.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley firefighter is in the ICU after suffering a cardiac arrest that happened when he was off duty.

According to a GoFundme fundraiser, Dan Patterson, Spokane Valley firefighter, decided to go for a run after his 24-hour shift when the incident happened.

Patterson was towards the end of his run when he started not feeling well, and he headed back to the Spokane Valley Fire Department Station 2. He first called his wife letting her know he wasn't feeling well and was headed back to the station, the GoFundme fundraiser page says.

"We believe Dan knew that he was in trouble and that his best chance was his fire family- he knew where help was," Tim Estell, the organizer of the fundraiser wrote on the GoFundMe page.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., Patterson experienced a significant medical event on the station doorstep, that caused him to suffer from acardiac arrest. Crew members on A-Shift located Patterson at the front door of the station and immediately began resuscitative efforts.

"Dan's brothers and sister performed flawlessly and were able to attain a return of spontaneous circulation," Estell said on the fundraiser's page.

Patterson was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center where he remains in the ICU room. His recovery is prolonged and unpredictable, the GoFundme says.

The GoFundme fundraiser was created to support Patterson's family with medical expenses. As of Thursday evening, the fundraiser has raised more than $3,000 of its $7,500 goal.

