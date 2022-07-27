'It's a tragedy': Spokane Valley family coping after losing everything in RV fire

The Smith family lost everything in the fire, but they haven't lost hope.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Angel Smith's family just can't seem to get a break.

She and her family lost nearly everything in a RV fire on Tuesday. The fire prompted a large response from firefighters. Crews stopped it from spreading, but it still destroyed the family's RV and garage.

Before the fire, they were staying in her trailer temporarily. That's because the pipes in the house she's renting had a major leak and caused some mold damage.

They moved everything into the trailer and then the fire destroyed it all.

"It's a tragedy," Smith said. "Like I said, I feel like I'm starting back from square one."

On the day of the fire, Smith said she went to the store with her two children. Right after they returned, they heard honking from the street. It was a friend in the area alerting them of the smoke.

"He said the camper was on fire and I saw the smoke," Smith said. "A bunch of us were trying to get the hoses and do it, but it was just too late," Smith said. "So, it was time to get away from it and my son went and grabbed the dog."

The fire spread quickly, giving them no time to save anything but themselves. Clothes, shoes, blankets and other items were lost in the blaze.

Smith's wallet and car keys were also lost in the fire. So for now, she's borrowing a friend's car. But thankfully, Smith packed some boxes of clothes into her car before the fire.

In the meantime, she and her two children are staying in a motel with assistance from the Red Cross.

At this time, the Spokane Valley Fire Department is still investigating what caused the fire.

