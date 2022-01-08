Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect

Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be alive with only a few scrapes and bruises.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police.

According to Evenson, he was helping a friend fix his car on Monday. He did a test drive around the neighborhood to make sure everything was okay when he saw a group of men coming toward him in an SUV.

Evenson said he saw the tip of a gun coming out of the SUV window. When he saw the gun, he floored the gas pedal and ducked down, trying to escape. He told KREM 2 he doesn't know who the men were or why they were targeting him.

"I was just thankful I was quick to react and duck down, you know?" Evenson said. "The guys who tried shooting me, they actually whipped it in reverse and chased me that way and I was ducked down the whole time and fumbling for my phone and that's when I ended up connecting with that vehicle down at that intersection there."

Evenson ended up crashing into a parked car, which caused his airbags to go off. Thankfully, he only received minor injuries.

Spokane police have been going door to door asking neighbors if they have any video of the crime.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. The only information they have right now is that a dark SUV was involved.

