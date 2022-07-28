Suspects in North Spokane police shooting videotaped themselves during incident, documents reveal

New court documents say Issac Ott and Ray Wynecoop recorded themselves shooting at and eluding police officers on June 26.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The two men suspected of shooting and injuring a police officer in North Spokane videotaped themselves while they were shooting at and fleeing from the police, according to court documents.

22-year-old Ray A. Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac A. Ott are both charged with multiple felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

The charges stem from a drive-by shooting near East Garland Avenue and East Empire Avenue on Sunday, June 26. Ott and Wynecoop allegedly followed a police officer in their vehicle and began firing shots at responding officers, seriously injuring Spokane Police Officer Kris Honaker.

Honaker has since been treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

As detectives sorted through evidence, court documents state they recovered a Motorola smartphone from the suspects' car. A search warrant was obtained to search the cell phones, leading to the discovery of a video taken by Wynecoop on the day and time of the shooting.

In the video, detectives said Wynecoop and Ott are both visible in the first two minutes. Wynecoop is seen holding what appears to be a gun and making gang signs, according to documents. Ott is holding the cell phone in the passenger seat and Wynecoop is driving.

Investigators believe the two started recording after shooting at another person's house, prompting police response in the area.

A transcript of the video showed when Ott and Wynecoop spotted a Spokane police officer, as Ott is heard saying the cop is "looking right at us." Once the men noticed the police officer, the video transcript said Wynecoop turned around and began speeding up to catch up with the patrol car.

As the men sped toward the patrol car, Wynecoop reportedly told Ott to keep recording, to which Ott stated they were about to begin shooting at the car. In the video, detectives said they could hear the vehicle's engine increasing in pitch, indicating Wynecoop may have been speeding up.

When the officer noticed the men were following her, she turned on the patrol lights and siren. At this point, seven small-caliber shots could be heard in the video.

Initial reports from the day of the shooting said the suspects' car briefly stopped at Garland and Empire before taking off. The engine cannot be heard at this moment, which documents state may indicate the car stopped. After the shots rang out, Wynecoop asked Ott if they should run from the police.

The two reportedly ran out of bullets during the pursuit after shooting at police. The video continues until the two crash into a tree at Liberty and Nevada, according to court documents. The car the men used was also stolen.

The men were arrested the same day the shooting occurred.

On June 30, court documents state Wynecoop made a phone call to a woman from jail in which he admitted to shooting at the police and recording it. He also admitted to shooting at another person's house over money the person allegedly owed him.

In another phone call, a man told Wynecoop that he was trying to get enough money to bail him out of jail. Wynecoop responded, "If you get me out, I can do it again."

At their initial appearances in Spokane County District Court, Wynecoop and Ott were both charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Wynecoop was also charged with attempting to elude police and Ott was charged with possessing stolen property.

According to Spokane County Superior Court documents, the two men are now charged with the following:

Wynecoop

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Five counts of first-degree assault with a weapon

Three counts of drive-by shooting

Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

Two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle

First-degree Malicious mischief

Second-degree Malicious mischief

Ott

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Five counts of first-degree assault with a weapon

Three counts of drive-by shooting

Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

First-degree Malicious mischief

Second-degree Malicious mischief

Wynecoop remains in jail on a $2.1 million bond. Ott is also in custody on a $2 million bond.

