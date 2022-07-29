Spokane County Sheriff releases video of drive-by shooting that hit police officer

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich released the video at a press conference Friday and said more needs to be done to stop violent crime in the community.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains graphic video of a drive-by shooting. Viewer and reader discretion is advised.

New video from the suspects in a shooting that sent a Spokane Police Department officer to the hospital was released Friday by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

SCSO Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich released the video at a press conference Friday and said more needs to be done to stop violent crime in the community.

SCSO is investigating the shooting since it involves an SPD officer.

The video released Friday is less than two minutes and sets the scene of the June 26 shooting.

Sheriff Knezovich said suspects Ray Wynecoop, 22, and Isaac Ott, 21, deliberately targeted police to gain street cred.

“They came there to shoot a police officer. They came there specifically for that reason,” he said.

The sheriff stated more needs to be done to protect law enforcement.

He also said elected officials at the local and state level need to change policies to keep people like Ott and Wynecoop off the streets.

“This is a policy issue. This is not a police issue. Because, again, we'll put them to imprison all day long. If you keep letting them out, what have you taught them? You can get away with this. No one will hold us accountable,” stated Knezovich.

Both suspects can be seen in the video in a car and allegedly in possession of a gun.

The video goes to show the suspects spotting an SPD police car. Several gunshots were heard

Officer Kris Honaker with SPD suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and his head. He's since been released from the hospital and is said to be doing ok.

Ott and Wynecoop crashed their car not long after and were arrested. They're facing several felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspects are also accused of shooting at two different houses before shooting at police.

According to newly released court documents, during a phone call from the Spokane County Jail, Wynecoop told someone, "If you can get me out, I can do it again."

Both suspects are believed to be gang members.

Wynecoop remains in jail on a $2.1 million bond, while Ott has a $2 million bond.

Their arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 9.

